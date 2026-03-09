A report on March 6, 2026 shows that Representative David Taylor from Ohio sale stock in IBM (NYSE:IBM), valued between $49,021 and $385,000. According to the March filing, the transaction occurred on February 26, 2026.

At the time of writing, IBM shares are trading down 2.04% at $253.56.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, David Taylor made 156 stock trades totaling more than $254 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like UnitedHealth Group and Eli Lilly. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

IBM (NYSE:IBM): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale IBM (NYSE:IBM): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of David Taylor's recent trades:

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.