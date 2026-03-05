On March 4, 2026, it was reported that Senator John W Hickenlooper executed a sale of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock, valued between $50,001 and $100,000. The transaction, recorded in the March filing, was made on February 5, 2026.

At the time of writing, Sirius XM Holdings shares are trading down 0.22% at $22.41.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, John W Hickenlooper completed 61 stock transactions totaling more than $5.09 million. Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formu and Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Brave stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of John W Hickenlooper's recent trades:

To stay updated on John W Hickenlooper's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

