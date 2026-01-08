Congressional Trading Report: Sen. Gary C Peters Sold Over $15K In Intel Stock

January 7, 2026 records indicate that Senator Gary C Peters filed a sale of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), valued between $15,001 and $50,000. According to the January filing, the transaction occurred on December 12, 2025.

Currently, Intel shares are trading up 0.07% at $42.66.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Gary C Peters executed 25 trades totaling over $186 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Nucor and Realty Income stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Gary C Peters's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Intel INTC STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-12-12 Verizon Communications VZ STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-12-12 Conagra Brands CAG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-14

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

