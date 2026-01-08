This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $130K In Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Stock

A report on January 7, 2026 shows that Representative Byron Donalds from Florida purchase stock in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) (NYSE:BTC), valued between $52,003 and $130,000. According to the January filing, the transaction occurred on December 18, 2025.

At the time of writing, Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) shares are trading down 1.86% at $39.48.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Byron Donalds conducted 129 trades, totaling more than $129 thousand. The largest of these were in First Citizens BancShares and GoDaddy stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Progressive (NYSE:PGR): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Visa (NYSE:V): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Byron Donalds's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Brown & Brown BRO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-10-24 Progressive PGR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-10-24 Visa V STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-10-24 Howmet Aerospace HWM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-10-23 Howmet Aerospace HWM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-10-23

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

