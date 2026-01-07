A Congress Member Sold Up To $150K In Liberty Media Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A report on January 6, 2026 shows that Senator John W Hickenlooper from Colorado sale stock in Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK), valued between $65,002 and $150,000. According to the January filing, the transaction occurred on December 10, 2025.

At the time of writing, Liberty Media shares are trading down 0.05% at $95.7.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, John W Hickenlooper conducted 56 trades, totaling more than $4.79 million. The largest of these were in Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formu and Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Brave stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of John W Hickenlooper's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Liberty Media FWONK STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-12-10 Liberty Media FWONK STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S (Partial) 2025-12-10

Stay informed on John W Hickenlooper's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.