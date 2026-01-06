Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Virginia Foxx Bought Over $1K In Ellington Financial Stock

A January filing shows that Representative Virginia Foxx reported a purchase in Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction date is listed as December 30, 2025, with the report published on January 5, 2026.

At present, Ellington Financial shares are trading down 0.07% at $13.45.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Virginia Foxx completed 141 stock transactions totaling more than $974 thousand. Pembina Pipeline and Via Renewables stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Virginia Foxx's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Hercules Capital HTGC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-19 Alliance Res Partners ARLP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-17 Alliance Res Partners ARLP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-14

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.