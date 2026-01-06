Maryland Rep. April McClain Delaney Bought Up to $135K Worth of Bio-Techne Stock

An official report on January 5, 2026 reveals Representative April McClain Delaney's recent purchase of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stock, valued between $9,009 and $135,000. The transaction took place on December 2, 2025, as per the January filing.

At this time, Bio-Techne shares are trading up 2.93% at $64.88.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, April McClain Delaney completed 147 stock transactions totaling more than $371 thousand. A.O. Smith and Corpay stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of April McClain Delaney's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Brown & Brown BRO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-20 EMCOR Group EME STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-11-17 Labcorp Hldgs LH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-17 Quanta Services PWR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-11-17 Markel Group MKL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-03

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

