A Congress Member Bought Up To $30K In Eaton Corp Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

Records from December 19, 2025 indicate that Representative David Taylor of Ohio made a purchase of Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), valued between $2,002 and $30,000, with the transaction dated December 10, 2025 and filed in December.

As of now, Eaton Corp shares are trading up 0.74% at $320.14.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, David Taylor conducted 72 trades, totaling more than $100 thousand. The largest of these were in UnitedHealth Group and Eli Lilly stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Visa (NYSE:V): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of David Taylor's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Amgen AMGN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-12-03 Amgen AMGN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-12-03 Visa V STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-12-03 Visa V STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-12 Home Depot HD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-11

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.