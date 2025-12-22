A Congress Member Sold Up To $350K In Hyster Yale Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

An official report on December 19, 2025 reveals Representative Tim Moore's recent sale of Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) stock, valued between $150,002 and $350,000. The transaction took place on December 3, 2025, as per the December filing.

At this time, Hyster Yale shares are trading up 0.52% at $30.82.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Tim Moore executed 196 trades totaling over $7.77 million. The largest of these trades were in Harley-Davidson and American Airlines Group stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Tim Moore's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Cracker Barrel Old CBRL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-11-28 Harley-Davidson HOG STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-11-28 Harley-Davidson HOG STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-11-21 Cracker Barrel Old CBRL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-11-20 Hyster Yale HY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-11-20

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.