Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans Sold Over $4K Worth of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A report on December 19, 2025 shows that Representative Dwight Evans from Pennsylvania sale stock in Alibaba Gr Hldgs (OTC:BABAF), valued between $4,004 and $60,000. According to the December filing, the transaction occurred on November 21, 2025.

At the time of writing, Alibaba Gr Hldgs shares are trading down 5.56% at $17.47.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Dwight Evans made 25 stock trades totaling more than $52 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Amazon.com and Alphabet. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD): $224.0 Sale

Here's a summary of Dwight Evans's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-10-10 Kyndryl Hldgs KD STOCK $224.0 S 2025-10-10

To keep an eye on Dwight Evans's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

