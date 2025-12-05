This Senator Just Bought Up To $15K In Conagra Brands Stock

An official report on December 4, 2025 reveals Senator Gary C Peters's recent purchase of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction took place on November 14, 2025, as per the December filing.

At this time, Conagra Brands shares are trading down 0.15% at $16.92.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Gary C Peters executed 24 trades totaling over $171 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Nucor and Realty Income stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Gary C Peters's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Conagra Brands CAG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-14

To keep an eye on Gary C Peters's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.