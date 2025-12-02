Recent Filing Shows That Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Bought Over $3K Worth of Guardant Health Stock

A report on December 1, 2025 shows that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island purchase stock in Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), valued between $3,003 and $45,000. According to the December filing, the transaction occurred on November 21, 2025.

At the time of writing, Guardant Health shares are trading up 1.96% at $107.28.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Sheldon Whitehouse executed 97 trades totaling over $721 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Tesla and Kimberly-Clark stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here is a list of Sheldon Whitehouse's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Guardant Health GH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-21 Coca-Cola KO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-21 Hershey HSY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-11-21 Progressive PGR STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-10-27 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-10-20

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

