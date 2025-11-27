Congressional Trading Report: Sen. Tina Smith Sold Over $100K In Huntington Bancshares Stock

A November filing shows that Senator Tina Smith reported a sale in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), valued between $100,001 and $250,000. The transaction date is listed as November 21, 2025, with the report published on November 26, 2025.

At present, Huntington Bancshares shares are trading up 0.62% at $16.28.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Tina Smith executed 12 trades totaling over $900 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Medtronic and NextEra Energy stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

Here is a list of Tina Smith's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Huntington Bancshares HBAN STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-11-21

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

