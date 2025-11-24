A Congress Member Bought Up To $500K In Microsoft Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A November filing shows that Senator Markwayne Mullin reported a purchase in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), valued between $250,001 and $500,000. The transaction date is listed as November 3, 2025, with the report published on November 21, 2025.

At present, Microsoft shares are trading up 0.08% at $472.48.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Markwayne Mullin executed 393 trades totaling over $10.90 million. The largest of these trades were in Russell 1000 Ishares ETF and SPDR S&P 500 stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

$250,001 - $500,000 Purchase T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS): $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

$50,001 - $100,000 Sale Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Markwayne Mullin's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Fiserv Inc FI STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-11-03 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-11-03 Microsoft MSFT STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-11-03 Berkshire Hathaway Cl B BRK.B STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-11-03 T-Mobile US TMUS STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-11-03

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.