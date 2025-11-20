Recent Report Shows That Rep. Michael Guest Bought Up to $15K Worth of Monolithic Power Systems Stock

Records from November 19, 2025 indicate that Representative Michael Guest of Mississippi made a purchase of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), valued between $1,001 and $15,000, with the transaction dated October 20, 2025 and filed in November.

As of now, Monolithic Power Systems shares are trading up 1.59% at $898.7.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Michael Guest completed 55 stock transactions totaling more than $174 thousand. Chord Energy and Kinder Morgan stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include: None

Here's a summary of Michael Guest's recent trades:

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

