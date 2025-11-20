Louisiana Rep. Cleo Fields Bought Over $216K Worth of Netflix Stock: Here's What You Should Know

Records from November 19, 2025 indicate that Representative Cleo Fields of Louisiana made a purchase of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), valued between $216,004 and $565,000, with the transaction dated November 3, 2025 and filed in November.

As of now, Netflix shares are trading up 0.89% at $110.98.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Cleo Fields made 181 stock trades totaling more than $11.05 million. The largest trades involved stocks like NVIDIA and Microsoft. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

$250,001 - $500,000 Purchase Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Cleo Fields's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Celestica CLS STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-10-31 Netflix NFLX STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-10-31 Apple AAPL STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-10-30 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-10-30 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-10-30

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

