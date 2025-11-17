Recent Filing Shows That Rep. Julie Johnson Sold Over $12K Worth of Alaska Air Gr Stock

November 14, 2025 records indicate that Representative Julie Johnson filed a sale of Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), valued between $12,012 and $180,000. According to the November filing, the transaction occurred on October 22, 2025.

Currently, Alaska Air Gr shares are trading down 0.0% at $41.67.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Julie Johnson conducted 366 trades, totaling more than $464 thousand. The largest of these were in Tesla and Amazon.com stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Ameren (NYSE:AEE): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Julie Johnson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date A.O. Smith AOS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-25 Ameren AEE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-25 Colgate-Palmolive CL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-25 DaVita DVA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-25 Sempra SRE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-25

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.