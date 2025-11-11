This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $115K In Robinhood Markets Stock

A November filing shows that Representative Jonathan Jackson reported a purchase in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), valued between $31,003 and $115,000. The transaction date is listed as October 8, 2025, with the report published on November 10, 2025.

At present, Robinhood Markets shares are trading down 1.96% at $133.22.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Jonathan Jackson completed 140 stock transactions totaling more than $1.74 million. Honeywell Intl and Applied Mat stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Jonathan Jackson's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Robinhood Markets HOOD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-05 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-03 Tenet Healthcare THC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-03 ARM Holdings ARM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-02 Doximity DOCS STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-25

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

