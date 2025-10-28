This Senator Just Sold Up To $30K In Alphabet Stock

An official report on October 27, 2025 reveals Senator Jerry Moran's recent sale of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. The transaction took place on September 23, 2025, as per the October filing.

At this time, Alphabet shares are trading down 0.82% at $267.73.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Jerry Moran completed 57 stock transactions totaling more than $85 thousand. Halliburton and Berkshire Hathaway Cl B stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (NYSE:BRK): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Jerry Moran's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-09-23 Berkshire Hathaway Cl B BRK.B STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-23 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-09-23

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

