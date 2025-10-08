Recent Report Shows That Rep. Byron Donalds Sold Up to $240K Worth of Molina Healthcare Stock

October 7, 2025 records indicate that Representative Byron Donalds filed a sale of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), valued between $16,016 and $240,000. According to the October filing, the transaction occurred on September 4, 2025.

Currently, Molina Healthcare shares are trading up 0.86% at $205.0.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Byron Donalds made 92 stock trades totaling more than $92 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like First Citizens BancShares and GoDaddy. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Byron Donalds's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Deckers Outdoor DECK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-07 Deckers Outdoor DECK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-07 Howmet Aerospace HWM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-07 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-07 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-07

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.