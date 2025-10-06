A Congress Member Sold Up To $330K In UnitedHealth Group Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A report on October 3, 2025 shows that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island sale stock in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), valued between $92,008 and $330,000. According to the October filing, the transaction occurred on September 4, 2025.

At the time of writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading up 0.25% at $361.1.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Sheldon Whitehouse conducted 86 trades, totaling more than $598 thousand. The largest of these were in Tesla and Kimberly-Clark stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Sheldon Whitehouse's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date UnitedHealth Group UNH STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-08-28 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-28 Kenvue KVUE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-28 Danaher DHR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-28

To keep an eye on Sheldon Whitehouse's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.