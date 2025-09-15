Recent Filing Shows That Sen. A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. Bought Over $1K Worth of Wells Fargo Stock

A September filing shows that Senator A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. reported a purchase in Wells Fargo WFC, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction date is listed as September 1, 2025, with the report published on September 12, 2025.

At present, Wells Fargo shares are trading up 0.09% at $81.53.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. conducted 15 trades, totaling more than $78 thousand. The largest of these were in Luminar Technologies and Kroger stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Luminar Technologies LAZR : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Wells Fargo WFC : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr.'s most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Wells Fargo WFC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-01 Luminar Technologies LAZR STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-26

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

