Oregon Rep. Val Hoyle Bought Up to $2.89M Worth of Microsoft Stock

Records from September 12, 2025 indicate that Representative Val Hoyle of Oregon made a purchase of Microsoft MSFT, valued between $216,188 and $2,890,000, with the transaction dated October 29, 2024 and filed in September.

As of now, Microsoft shares are trading up 0.45% at $512.2.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Val Hoyle made 230 stock trades totaling more than $258 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Microsoft and NVIDIA. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Copart CPRT : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Johnson Controls Intl JCI : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Palo Alto Networks PANW : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Val Hoyle's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-27 Copart CPRT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-19 Johnson Controls Intl JCI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-19 Palo Alto Networks PANW STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-19 ServiceNow NOW STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-19

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

