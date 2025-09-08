Recent Report Shows That Rep. Byron Donalds Sold Up to $45K Worth of Deckers Outdoor Stock

A September filing shows that Representative Byron Donalds reported a sale in Deckers Outdoor DECK, valued between $3,003 and $45,000. The transaction date is listed as August 7, 2025, with the report published on September 5, 2025.

At present, Deckers Outdoor shares are trading down 2.02% at $117.97.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Byron Donalds conducted 92 trades, totaling more than $92 thousand. The largest of these were in First Citizens BancShares and GoDaddy stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Deckers Outdoor DECK : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Deckers Outdoor DECK : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Howmet Aerospace HWM : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Byron Donalds's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Deckers Outdoor DECK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-07 Deckers Outdoor DECK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-07 Howmet Aerospace HWM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-07 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-07 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-07

If you want to stay updated on Byron Donalds's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.