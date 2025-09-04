Sen. Shelley M Capito Has Bought Up to $30K Worth Of Sherwin-Williams Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on September 3, 2025 reveals Senator Shelley M Capito's recent purchase of Sherwin-Williams SHW stock, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. The transaction took place on August 1, 2025, as per the September filing.

At this time, Sherwin-Williams shares are trading down 0.0% at $363.03.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Shelley M Capito conducted 133 trades, totaling more than $217 thousand. The largest of these were in Duke Energy and Microsoft stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

American Express AXP : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase BlackRock BLK : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Sherwin-Williams SHW : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Shelley M Capito's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date BlackRock BLK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-04 Sherwin-Williams SHW STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-01 Prologis PLD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-01 Colgate-Palmolive CL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-31 PPG Indus PPG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-31

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

