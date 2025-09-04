A Congress Member Sold Up To $130K In UnitedHealth Group Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

On September 3, 2025, it was reported that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse executed a sale of UnitedHealth Group UNH stock, valued between $32,004 and $130,000. The transaction, recorded in the September filing, was made on August 28, 2025.

At the time of writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading up 0.05% at $308.03.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Sheldon Whitehouse completed 86 stock transactions totaling more than $598 thousand. Tesla and Kimberly-Clark stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

UnitedHealth Group UNH : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Lam Research LRCX : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase NVIDIA NVDA : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Sheldon Whitehouse's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date UnitedHealth Group UNH STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-08-28 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-28 Kenvue KVUE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-28 Danaher DHR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-28 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-07

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

