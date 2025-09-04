Recent Filing Shows That Rep. Cleo Fields Bought Over $2.10M Worth of Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Records from September 3, 2025 indicate that Representative Cleo Fields of Louisiana made a purchase of Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, valued between $2,099,038 and $5,160,000, with the transaction dated August 13, 2025 and filed in September.

As of now, Taiwan Semiconductor shares are trading up 0.38% at $232.26.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Cleo Fields completed 141 stock transactions totaling more than $9.42 million. NVIDIA and Microsoft stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Here's a summary of Cleo Fields's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-22 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-22 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-20 Advanced Micro Devices AMD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-15 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-08-15

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

