This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $245K In Eli Lilly Stock

An official report on September 2, 2025 reveals Representative David Taylor's recent purchase of Eli Lilly LLY stock, valued between $28,014 and $245,000. The transaction took place on August 14, 2025, as per the September filing.

At this time, Eli Lilly shares are trading down 0.41% at $732.15.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, David Taylor executed 44 trades totaling over $72 thousand. The largest of these trades were in UnitedHealth Group and Eli Lilly stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Here is a list of David Taylor's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-14 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-14 Marathon Petroleum MPC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-14 Prologis PLD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-14 Installed Building Prods IBP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-13

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

