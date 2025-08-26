Rep. Jonathan Jackson Has Bought Up to $390K Worth Of Amazon.com Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A report on August 25, 2025 shows that Representative Jonathan Jackson from Illinois purchase stock in Amazon.com AMZN, valued between $26,026 and $390,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on March 3, 2025.

At the time of writing, Amazon.com shares are trading down 0.21% at $227.45.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Jonathan Jackson completed 133 stock transactions totaling more than $1.72 million. Honeywell Intl and Applied Mat stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Eli Lilly LLY : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale IBM IBM : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase ARM Holdings ARM : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Jonathan Jackson's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date ARM Holdings ARM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-17 Fomento Economico FMX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-17 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-03 IBM IBM STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-06-03

To stay updated on Jonathan Jackson's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.