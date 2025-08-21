A Congress Member Bought Up To $1.17M In AbbVie Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

An official report on August 20, 2025 reveals Representative Ritchie Torres's recent purchase of AbbVie ABBV stock, valued between $78,078 and $1,170,000. The transaction took place on September 26, 2024, as per the August filing.

At this time, AbbVie shares are trading up 1.0% at $211.25.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Ritchie Torres made 156 stock trades totaling more than $156 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like AbbVie and Alexandria Real Estate. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

AbbVie ABBV : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Alphabet GOOGL : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Ritchie Torres's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date AbbVie ABBV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-11 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-11 American Homes Rent Common AMH $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-11 American Tower AMT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-11 Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-11

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

