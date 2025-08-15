Rep. Julie Johnson Has Sold Up to $105K Worth Of BlackRock Stock: Here's What You Should Know

Records from August 14, 2025 indicate that Representative Julie Johnson of Texas made a sale of BlackRock BLK, valued between $7,007 and $105,000, with the transaction dated July 22, 2025 and filed in August.

As of now, BlackRock shares are trading down 1.13% at $1147.0.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Julie Johnson conducted 285 trades, totaling more than $383 thousand. The largest of these were in Tesla and Amazon.com stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Microsoft MSFT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Seagate Technology Hldgs STX : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Chevron CVX : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Julie Johnson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Microsoft MSFT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-29 Seagate Technology Hldgs STX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-29 Chevron CVX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-25 Exxon Mobil XOM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-25 Packaging Corp of America PKG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-25

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

