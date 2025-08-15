This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $95K In Novo Nordisk Stock

An official report on August 14, 2025 reveals Representative Scott Franklin's recent purchase of Novo Nordisk NVO stock, valued between $18,004 and $95,000. The transaction took place on August 4, 2025, as per the August filing.

At this time, Novo Nordisk shares are trading up 1.81% at $51.87.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Scott Franklin executed 234 trades totaling over $6.29 million. The largest of these trades were in Baldwin Insurance and BRP Group stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

United Parcel Service UPS : $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

$50,001 - $100,000 Sale Comcast CMCSA : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Novo Nordisk NVO : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Scott Franklin's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Comcast CMCSA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-04 Comcast CMCSA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-04 Comcast CMCSA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-08-04 Novo Nordisk NVO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-04 Novo Nordisk NVO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-04

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.