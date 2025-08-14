Sen. Markwayne Mullin Has Bought Up to $45K Worth Of Shopify Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on August 13, 2025 reveals Senator Markwayne Mullin's recent purchase of Shopify SHOP stock, valued between $3,003 and $45,000. The transaction took place on January 3, 2023, as per the August filing.

At this time, Shopify shares are trading down 3.65% at $144.62.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Markwayne Mullin conducted 375 trades, totaling more than $10.31 million. The largest of these were in Russell 1000 Ishares ETF and SPDR S&P 500 stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include: None

Here's a summary of Markwayne Mullin's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Florida State Department General Services Division Facilities Mgmt Revenue Pool MUNICIPAL SECURITY $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-06-18 New York City Municipal Water Fin Authority Water & Sewer Revenue Bond MUNICIPAL SECURITY $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-06-16

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.