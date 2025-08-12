Florida Rep. Laurel Lee Sold Up to $265K Worth of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Stock

August 11, 2025 records indicate that Representative Laurel Lee filed a sale of Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA, valued between $101,002 and $265,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on December 29, 2023.

Currently, Alibaba Gr Hldgs shares are trading up 1.21% at $120.08.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Laurel Lee made 16 stock trades totaling more than $594 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Alibaba Gr Holding and TuHURA Biosciences. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

TuHURA Biosciences HURA : $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Laurel Lee's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date TuHURA Biosciences HURA STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-07-13

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.