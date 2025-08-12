A Congress Member Sold Up To $150K In Arista Networks Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A August filing shows that Representative James Comer reported a sale in Arista Networks ANET, valued between $10,010 and $150,000. The transaction date is listed as July 3, 2025, with the report published on August 11, 2025.

At present, Arista Networks shares are trading up 0.94% at $138.94.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, James Comer conducted 41 trades, totaling more than $41 thousand. The largest of these were in Alphabet and Amazon.com stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Arista Networks ANET : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase AT&T T : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Broadcom AVGO : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of James Comer's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Arista Networks ANET STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-03 AT&T T STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-03 Broadcom AVGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-03 Churchill Downs CHDN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-03 Dover DOV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-03

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

