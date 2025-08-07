Recent Report Shows That Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Bought Up to $15K Worth of Ichor Holdings Stock

A August filing shows that Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz reported a purchase in Ichor Holdings ICHR, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction date is listed as August 5, 2025, with the report published on August 6, 2025.

At present, Ichor Holdings shares are trading up 12.43% at $16.37.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Debbie Wasserman Schultz made 27 stock trades totaling more than $27 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Adams Resources & Energy and Alamos Gold. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Ichor Holdings ICHR : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Viasat VSAT : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale AngioDynamics ANGO : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Debbie Wasserman Schultz's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Ichor Holdings ICHR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-05 Viasat VSAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-18 AngioDynamics ANGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-16 AngioDynamics ANGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-27

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

