This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $895K In Centene Stock

A report on August 5, 2025 shows that Representative Tim Moore from North Carolina purchase stock in Centene CNC, valued between $258,020 and $895,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on July 14, 2025.

At the time of writing, Centene shares are trading down 1.24% at $25.57.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Tim Moore conducted 140 trades, totaling more than $6.20 million. The largest of these were in Harley-Davidson and American Airlines Group stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Centene CNC : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Harley-Davidson HOG : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Krispy Kreme DNUT : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Tim Moore's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Centene CNC STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-30 Harley-Davidson HOG STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-30 Krispy Kreme DNUT STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-30 Centene CNC STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-29 Intel INTC STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-29

Want to keep up with Tim Moore and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.