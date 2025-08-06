Recent Report Shows That Rep. April McClain Delaney Bought Up to $90K Worth of Brown & Brown Stock

Records from August 5, 2025 indicate that Representative April McClain Delaney of Maryland made a purchase of Brown & Brown BRO, valued between $6,006 and $90,000, with the transaction dated July 25, 2025 and filed in August.

As of now, Brown & Brown shares are trading down 0.62% at $91.1.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, April McClain Delaney made 101 stock trades totaling more than $199 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like A.O. Smith and Corpay. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Fortune Brands FBIN : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Entegris ENTG : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Brown & Brown BRO : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of April McClain Delaney's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Entegris ENTG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-28 Brown & Brown BRO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-25 Markel Group MKL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-25 Paychex PAYX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-23 PTC PTC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-11

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

