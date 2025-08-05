August 5, 2025 11:00 AM 2 min read

Recent Filing Shows That Sen. Shelley M Capito Bought Over $17K Worth of American Express Stock

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
A August filing shows that Senator Shelley M Capito reported a purchase in American Express AXP, valued between $17,003 and $80,000. The transaction date is listed as July 1, 2025, with the report published on August 4, 2025.

At present, American Express shares are trading up 0.46% at $299.96.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Shelley M Capito conducted 130 trades, totaling more than $214 thousand. The largest of these were in Duke Energy and Microsoft stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

  • American Express AXP: $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase
  • Colgate-Palmolive CL: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale
  • PPG Indus PPG: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Shelley M Capito's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
Colgate-Palmolive CL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-31
PPG Indus PPG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-31
General Dynamics GD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31
PPG Indus PPG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-30
Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-29

Stay informed on Shelley M Capito's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

