Rep. Lloyd Doggett Has Bought Up to $15K Worth Of Coca-Cola Stock: Here's What You Should Know

August 4, 2025 records indicate that Representative Lloyd Doggett filed a purchase of Coca-Cola KO, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on July 1, 2025.

Currently, Coca-Cola shares are trading up 0.06% at $69.0.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Lloyd Doggett made 72 stock trades totaling more than $72 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

  • Coca-Cola KO: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase
  • Home Depot HD: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase
  • PPG Indus PPG: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Lloyd Doggett's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
Coca-Cola KO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-01
Home Depot HD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-18
PPG Indus PPG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-12
IBM IBM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-10
Johnson & Johnson JNJ STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-10

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

