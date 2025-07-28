July 28, 2025 11:01 AM 2 min read

A Congress Member Sold Up To $30K In AngioDynamics Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

An official report on July 25, 2025 reveals Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz's recent sale of AngioDynamics ANGO stock, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. The transaction took place on July 16, 2025, as per the July filing.

At this time, AngioDynamics shares are trading up 1.41% at $9.35.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Debbie Wasserman Schultz conducted 26 trades, totaling more than $26 thousand. The largest of these were in Adams Resources & Energy and Alamos Gold stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

  • Viasat VSAT: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale
  • AngioDynamics ANGO: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale
  • AngioDynamics ANGO: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Debbie Wasserman Schultz's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
Viasat VSAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-18
AngioDynamics ANGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-16
AngioDynamics ANGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-27

To stay updated on Debbie Wasserman Schultz's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

