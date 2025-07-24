Recent Report Shows That Rep. August Pfluger Sold Up to $30K Worth of Sirius XM Holdings Stock

A report on July 23, 2025 shows that Representative August Pfluger from Texas sale stock in Sirius XM Holdings SIRI, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on July 1, 2025.

At the time of writing, Sirius XM Holdings shares are trading down 1.23% at $24.06.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, August Pfluger completed 4 stock transactions totaling more than $4 thousand. Warner Bros. Discovery and Sirius XM Holdings stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Walt Disney DIS : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of August Pfluger's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Liberty Media Corporation Series C LLYVK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-01 Sirius XM Holdings SIRI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-01 Walt Disney DIS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-01

Stay informed on August Pfluger's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.