This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $30K In 3M Stock

A report on July 14, 2025 shows that Representative Julie Johnson from Texas purchase stock in 3M MMM, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on June 18, 2025.

At the time of writing, 3M shares are trading down 0.02% at $157.88.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Julie Johnson executed 271 trades totaling over $369 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Tesla and Amazon.com stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Palantir Technologies PLTR : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale 3M MMM : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Merck & Co MRK : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Julie Johnson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Palantir Technologies PLTR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-30 3M MMM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-18 Merck & Co MRK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-13 Capital One Finl COF STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 E 2025-05-19 Fidelity National Info FIS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15

To stay updated on Julie Johnson's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.