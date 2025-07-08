A Congress Member Sold Up To $250K In Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A report on July 7, 2025 shows that Senator John W Hickenlooper from Colorado sale stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, valued between $100,001 and $250,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on June 12, 2025.

At the time of writing, Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are trading down 0.02% at $55.45.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, John W Hickenlooper completed 64 stock transactions totaling more than $5.17 million. Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formu and Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Siriu stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Liberty Broadband LBRDK : $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

$250,001 - $500,000 Purchase Liberty Broadband LBRDK : $250,001 - $500,000 Sale

$250,001 - $500,000 Sale Liberty Broadband LBRDK : $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of John W Hickenlooper's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-12 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-05-19 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 S 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-05-09

Want to keep up with John W Hickenlooper and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.