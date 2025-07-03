Recent Report Shows That Sen. Ron L Wyden Sold Up to $15K Worth of Pfizer Stock

On July 2, 2025, it was reported that Senator Ron L Wyden executed a sale of Pfizer PFE stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction, recorded in the July filing, was made on June 3, 2025.

At the time of writing, Pfizer shares are trading up 0.33% at $25.4.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Ron L Wyden made 20 stock trades totaling more than $596 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like PayPal Holdings and United Parcel Service. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Pfizer PFE : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Ron L Wyden's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Pfizer PFE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-03

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

