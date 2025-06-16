Recent Report Shows That Sen. John W Hickenlooper Bought Up to $500K Worth of Liberty Broadband Stock

An official report on June 13, 2025 reveals Senator John W Hickenlooper's recent purchase of Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock, valued between $250,001 and $500,000. The transaction took place on May 19, 2025, as per the June filing.

At this time, Liberty Broadband shares are trading down 0.0% at $92.23.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, John W Hickenlooper made 63 stock trades totaling more than $5.07 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formu and Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Siriu. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Here's a summary of John W Hickenlooper's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-05-19 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 S 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-05-09

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

