Rep. Tim Moore Has Sold Up to $1.05M Worth Of American Airlines Group Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A June filing shows that Representative Tim Moore reported a sale in American Airlines Group AAL, valued between $480,006 and $1,050,000. The transaction date is listed as May 2, 2025, with the report published on June 13, 2025.

At present, American Airlines Group shares are trading up 2.03% at $10.58.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Tim Moore conducted 109 trades, totaling more than $4.96 million. The largest of these were in Harley-Davidson and American Airlines Group stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

American Airlines Group AAL : $250,001 - $500,000 Sale

$250,001 - $500,000 Sale Ford Motor F : $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Tim Moore's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X ETF TNA $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-27 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X ETF $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-22 Yieldmax Msci Optn Inc Strg ETF SMCY $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-05-15 Harley-Davidson HOG STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-05-14 Yieldmax Msci Optn Inc Strg ETF SMCY $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-09

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

