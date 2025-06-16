Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Julie Johnson Bought Over $3K In Fidelity National Info Stock

Records from June 13, 2025 indicate that Representative Julie Johnson of Texas made a purchase of Fidelity National Info FIS, valued between $3,003 and $45,000, with the transaction dated May 15, 2025 and filed in June.

As of now, Fidelity National Info shares are trading down 0.0% at $79.35.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Julie Johnson made 268 stock trades totaling more than $366 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Tesla and Amazon.com. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Amazon.com AMZN : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Capital One Finl COF : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Fidelity National Info FIS : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Julie Johnson's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Capital One Finl COF STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 E 2025-05-19 Fidelity National Info FIS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 Morgan Stanley MS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-05-15 Bank of New York Mellon BK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 General Dynamics GD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-02

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

