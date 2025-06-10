Recent Filing Shows That Rep. Robert Bresnahan Bought Over $28K Worth of AbbVie Stock

A June filing shows that Representative Robert Bresnahan reported a purchase in AbbVie ABBV, valued between $28,028 and $420,000. The transaction date is listed as May 15, 2025, with the report published on June 9, 2025.

At present, AbbVie shares are trading up 0.34% at $189.81.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Robert Bresnahan made 589 stock trades totaling more than $1.77 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Advanced Micro Devices AMD : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase ConocoPhillips COP : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Elevance Health ELV : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Robert Bresnahan's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Netflix NFLX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-17 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-16 Tesla TSLA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-16 Veeva Systems VEEV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-16 Advanced Micro Devices AMD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-15

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

