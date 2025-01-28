Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Over $1K In Old Dominion Freight Line Stock

An official report on January 27, 2025 reveals Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent purchase of Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction took place on January 27, 2025, as per the January filing.

At this time, Old Dominion Freight Line shares are trading down 0.37% at $193.98.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Marjorie Taylor Greene executed 163 trades totaling over $1.14 million. The largest of these trades were in Costco Wholesale and Home Depot stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Adobe ADBE : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Amazon.com AMZN : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Applied Mat AMAT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Applied Mat AMAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Caterpillar CAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Duke Energy DUK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

